Internal division within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea appears to be growing: prominent liberal commentators accuse President Lee Jae Myung of alienating core party supporters in his effort to draw centrist voters.

The controversy comes less than two months before the party's Aug. 17 national convention, where members will elect a new chairperson. The race is shaping up to be a contest between Rep. Jung Chung-rae, the party's former chair, and outgoing Prime Minister Kim Min-seok. Jung recently stepped down as Democratic Party chair in an apparent move to rerun.

The criticism reflects a widening debate within the governing party over Lee's push to move beyond the Democratic Party's traditional progressive base. While Lee's supporters argue that the president must attract moderates to maintain public support and expand his governing coalition, critics contend that the strategy risks diluting the party's liberal identity and alienating loyal supporters.

The latest flashpoint came Friday when commentator Rhyu Si-min, who served as health and welfare minister under former President Roh Moo-hyun, targeted Lee and his supporters on a political show hosted by popular liberal commentator Kim Ou-joon.

Likening the Democratic Party to a building, Rhyu said, "People who supported and cheered for President Lee wanted to add some floors, but it seems the president intends to carry out a reconstruction."

He added that, in order to demolish an existing building and build a new one, the liberal president must "win consent from the residents" in the building.

"It is desirable for President Lee to become the president of all, ... The problem is that it seems the president might be overly confident."

Kim Ou-joon, thought to lean toward Jung, also claimed Thursday that Lee's recent drop in approval rating stems from the departure of "core supporters."

The presidential office moved to address these remarks.

Hong Ihk-pyo, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, said in a radio appearance Monday that the decision was not up to politicians.

"If we are dealing with a single individual house in an urban development, there are options of expansion, redevelopment and reconstruction. But if an entire region is affected, we may seek urban regeneration or area redevelopment," said Hong of Cheong Wa Dae in a SBS radio interview.

"Deciding what to do would ultimately rest with the people."

Rep. Lee Un-ju, a two-term Democratic Party lawmaker, claimed in a YTN interview aired Monday that Rhyu and his sympathizers were using the outdated technique of othering.

Jung said in a public appearance Sunday that the controversy over commentators' remarks shows now is the time to "reflect on the history of the Democratic Party, which has evolved into a party signaling unity and solidarity."

Jung is one of the potential contenders for the party leadership in the upcoming convention, along with Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and six-term lawmaker Rep. Song Young-gil.

The Democratic Party is not the only political party of South Korea roiled by the internal feud.

On Monday, an argument unfolded between Rep. Woo Jae-jun, a lawmaker and a supreme council member of the People Power Party, and his fellow supreme council member Kim Min-soo.

Woo demanded that opposition party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok resign, while Kim argued Woo should resign, adding that Woo should refrain from insulting the party's chair.

It was the latest call for Jang's resignation from the minority faction after the June election defeat. Those siding with Jang called for solidarity in dealing with the aftermath of the election authorities' failure to prevent Election Day delays caused by ballot shortage.

The conflict escalated after Jang warned Friday that there is a need to review disciplinary actions against opposing faction members that are currently pending.