As temperatures rise, fruit has moved to the front of the dessert case. Bakeries, cafes, bingsu shops and coffee franchises are all leaning on seasonal fruit to draw summer customers, offering bright, refreshing flavors and vivid color.

At the center of the trend is the fruit sando, a sandwich of soft bread and whipped cream packed with ripe fruit such as sunset melon and mango.

The dessert traces back to a fruit specialty shop in Fukuoka, Japan, where the softness of white bread met the freshness of raw fruit.

The dessert gained wider attention after singer Kang Min-kyung featured a mango sando on her YouTube channel, making the trend go viral. Kang has a reputation as a foodie, and the restaurants and dishes she highlights on her channel often see a sharp jump in popularity.

"There are quite a few good fruit sando spots near my office, so I'm working my way through them one by one to find the best. The one with mango is sweet, of course, but the bread and fresh cream are delicious too. You really do have to treat yourself to something sweet," Kang said.

The trend has lifted other Seoul bakeries and cafes selling fruit sandos, each putting its own spin on the bread, cream and seasonal fruit combo.

Maros Bakehouse in Seoul's Mapo-gu uses different bread for its signature fruit sando, filled with soft cream and mango (8,000 won).

"We use a chewy bread instead of white bread, and we make both the bread and the cream in-house. The texture we aim for is less about stretchiness and more about a soft, moist, springy crumb. The lineup changes daily, so please check our Instagram," Maros Bakehouse said.

Something About Coffee in Gangnam-gu serves a fruit sando packed with seasonal fruit, including sunset melon (9,500 won) and mango.

"The sunset melon sando, available only in summer, uses a deep sunset-colored melon, also known as cantaloupe. It has a much richer sweetness and more juice than an ordinary melon," Something About Coffee said.

Cafe Kiso in Seongbuk-gu draws customers with a smaller, more decorative fruit sando (7,500 won), which is offered alongside other desserts.

"If you come late, the sando is already sold out. The fresh fruit pairs beautifully with the soft cream, and the atmosphere is lovely, so I'd recommend eating in," one customer said.

Industry watchers point to the fruit sando's appeal on image-driven platforms, where a colorful cross-section of strawberry, kiwi, mango and melon layered in cream makes the dessert easy to photograph and share.

High fruit prices may also play a part. As costs rise, fruit becomes harder to buy in bulk. A slice of cake with pieces of fresh fruit or a single fruit sando offers a taste of the season at a modest price.