Choi Wooshik issued an apology via social media Sunday, directly addressing a fan who claimed that he had ignored her request for an autograph because she is Black.

“Sorry if I missed you! I tried to sign as many autographs as I could, but time was just too short. I really hope we can meet again next time!” he wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

A fan had uploaded a video clip on her social media account last week accusing Choi of racism, insisting she was the only Black person asking for his autograph at the time and was brushed off. The actor was attending a fashion show in Paris.

Choi quickly wrote on a fan platform that it was a misunderstanding and added that he would address the incident again soon. Other videos from the site also showed him smiling and signing for other Black fans.

Choi is currently shooting “Gorae Byul — the Gyeongseong Mermaid,” a TV drama adaptation of a webtoon set in Korea under Japanese rule, playing the male lead.