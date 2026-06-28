Taekwondo using VR headsets to become official sport in Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Physical contact in taekwondo might become history, as the virtual version of the sport is set to be staged at the upcoming Asian Games.

According to industry sources, the Olympic Council of Asia recently approved virtual taekwondo as an official medal sport for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The move marks the first inclusion of a virtual reality-based martial arts.

The way virtual taekwondo works differs from existing standards for combat sports. Instead of physically striking each other, the players now wear VR headsets and motion sensors across their body parts, while facing each other in a 4x4 meter virtual ring.

A screen in the back will display the players' characters fighting in the virtual area, along with health bars indicating how much power each player has left, similar to a fighting game. Each round lasts 60 seconds, and the winner is decided in a best-of-three, purely through digital data and reflexes, not physical contact.

There will be no gender or weight classifications for virtual taekwondo. World Taekwondo, the official international governing body of Taekwondo, said any male or female between 17 and 35 years old could be paired to virtually fight.

Industry stakeholders note that virtual taekwondo becoming an Asian Games sport is not a one-off event but the starting point of a structural reform within the field.

The shift is influenced by a decline in the birth rate — which in turn threatens the survival of taekwondo dojangs, or gyms — and the rising popularity of AR and VR headsets.

The business model of taekwondo is also reportedly shifting from traditional hardware like uniforms and headgear to sensors, software and digital platforms, indicating that taekwondo in the distant future could be based in the digital world rather than real dojangs and rings.