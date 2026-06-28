Tanzanian activists and opposition leaders have condemned the country's ban on political rallies, citing what they describe as growing repression just days before planned protests over last year's contested election.

The ban comes three years after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, once seen as a reformist, lifted restrictions on opposition rallies imposed by her predecessor, John Magufuli.

"The regime's answer to growing public demand for freedom is fear, intimidation, and repression," John Kitoka the head of foreign affairs for the Chadema opposition party wrote on X Saturday, adding that the ban was "unconstitutional."

Activist Maria Sarungi, who has been sharing posters about the July 7 protests on X, said, "The constitution has been suspended by the illegitimate government of Samia Suluhu." Tanzanian Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi told parliament on Friday that the suspension was due to "security concerns" and applies to all political parties.

"We have arrested some people with weapons and others with petrol containers. ... We don't want to go back to what happened (last October)," Katambi said, referring to last year's deadly elections.

At least 518 people were killed in last year's election violence, according to a government-appointed commission, though opposition and religious groups say security forces killed thousands, while Western diplomats estimate the death toll at between 1,000 and 2,000.

The planned protests on July 7 coincide with the government-organised Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

"We must ensure that Tanzanians, business people and investors can continue their activities peacefully and without disruption," Katambi said.

Katambi directed police not to issue permits for political rallies but did not say how long the directive would remain in force.

Western diplomats and rights groups have also accused Hassan's government of conducting a spate of abductions and murders of critics in the run-up to the vote.

The Uㄴ announced it was reviewing relations with Tanzania in the wake of the violence, and last month sanctioned a senior police officer over the torture of two well-known activists. (AFP)