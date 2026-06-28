Six-term lawmaker Rep. Song Young-gil has called for a complete restructuring of the Korea Football Association, soccer's governing body in Korea.

The ruling party politician's remarks, made Saturday on Facebook, come amid growing public disappointment in the performance of South Korean men's national football team, many pointing to a lack of transparency in decisionmaking such as the appointment of the head coach.

"What South Korean football needs the most is not merely the replacement of a head coach. We need a complete overhaul of the KFA," Song said.

"If the problem cannot be solved with the overhaul, we must boldly bulldoze it and rebuild it from scratch."

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker claimed that South Korea's football administration was dominated by a clique that ostracizes capable people.

"The greatest enemy of South Korean soccer is not the opposing team. It is the cartel, lack of principle, and the KFA refusing to bear any responsibility," Song said.

"A great transformation is needed to return South Korean soccer to the embrace of the people. Tragedies do not repeat by chance. They repeat when a flawed system is left neglected."

Before the World Cup began, the KFA had faced criticism over the opacity of its process in appointing managers, such as Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo.

In 2024, the National Assembly summoned both Hong and KFA President Chung Mong-gyu to answer questions over allegations of corruption. Chung is currently serving his fourth consecutive term from 2025 to 2029, but Chung in May announced his intention to resign after the World Cup 2026.

The government in 2024 sought to investigate the process by which Hong was hired in 2024, but warned by FIFA that the government must meet its obligation not to influence the KFA's internal affairs.

South Korea was eliminated from the World Cup after finishing the group stage with one of the four worst records among third-placed teams.

The national team, despite including elite players such as forward Son Heung-min, midfielder Lee Kang-in and defender Kim Min-jae, earned just 3 points in the group stage, with a goal difference of minus 1.