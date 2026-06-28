The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Friday that it had appointed its first female spokesperson.

Im Young-ah, 52, currently the ministry's sports cooperation officer, has been appointed to the director-general-level post effective Monday.

It is the first time a woman has held the spokesperson role since the ministry's predecessor, the Ministry of Culture, was launched in 1990.

A Seoul native, Im graduated from Ewha Womans University with a degree in law and entered public service in 1999 after passing the local civil service examination.

She has served as director of the ministry's sports industry division, copyright industry division and religious affairs division, and went on to head the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines and serve as director-general for heritage policy at the Korea Heritage Service.

She was named sports cooperation officer in the ministry's sports bureau in December.