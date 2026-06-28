Defense ministers of South Korea and Japan were set to hold talks in Seoul on Sunday as the two countries seek to expand defense cooperation amid warming bilateral ties.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back will meet with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, less than a month after their previous talks on the margins of a security forum in Singapore.

Koizumi arrived in Seoul the previous day for a two-day visit -- his first trip as defense minister -- reciprocating Ahn's visit to Japan in January for talks with his Japanese counterpart.

The two sides will announce the outcome of talks in a joint press statement.

Sunday's talks come as South Korea and Japan are seeking to build on the positive momentum in defense ties to further cement their cooperation.

Earlier this month, the two countries resumed their joint maritime search and rescue exercises after a nine-year hiatus, a move seen as a significant step forward in their defense relationship.

Drawing attention is whether the two sides will advance cooperation in the refueling support for South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team.

Japanese media reported earlier that Seoul and Tokyo are considering regular aerial refueling support by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force for the Black Eagles.

On Saturday, Koizumi and Ahn toured the Black Eagles unit together at an air base in Gangwon Province.

Japan may also use Sunday's talks to renew its call for signing a military logistics support pact with South Korea, known as the acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

South Korea has remained cautious about any direct military exchanges with Japan, including an ACSA, maintaining that such moves would require public understanding and persuasion given lingering unease over Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Following the talks, the ministers will take part in a discussion with young people from both countries at a defense think tank and play a friendly table tennis match to reflect their close ties.

Koizumi also plans to meet with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun later in the day, according to diplomatic sources. (Yonhap)