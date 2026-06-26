A man in his 70s was arrested Friday, about 10 hours after allegedly attacking another man with a sickle at a museum in central Seoul and fleeing the scene, police said.

According to Seoul's Jongno Police Station, the suspect was apprehended at around 5:50 p.m. in Seoul's Gwanak District on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect is accused of stabbing a man in his 40s with a sickle at the Ilmin Museum of Art, located in the Dong-A Ilbo building in Seoul's Gwanghwamun area, at around 7:47 a.m.

Police said the two men knew each other. The suspect had worked in cleaning services at the building, while the victim had also worked there before recently submitting his resignation.

After the attack, the suspect fled across several parts of Seoul before hiding at an acquaintance's home in Gwanak, where he was arrested.

Police tracked the suspect's movements using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage before arresting him there. Officers also recovered a bag believed to belong to the suspect at the scene. The bag reportedly contained a white container filled with gasoline.

The victim, who suffered an arm injury, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they plan to question the suspect about the motive and circumstances of the attack before seeking an arrest warrant.