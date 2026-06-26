Celebrities known for their love of football join growing calls for accountability

When South Korea suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in its final Group A match — a game in which a draw would have been enough to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32 — criticism poured in not only from soccer fans but also from K-pop stars and actors known for their passion for the sport.

For celebrities, particularly K-pop idols whose words and actions are closely scrutinized, publicly expressing opinions on current events is relatively rare. When they do, it is often because they believe their views reflect broad public sentiment rather than offering a divisive personal stance.

Among the first to react was Kim Hee-chul, Super Junior member and television personality, who took to social media after Thursday's match in Guadalupe, Mexico.

"Even someone like me who doesn't know much about soccer can see this is unbelievable," he wrote.

Kim later explained that friends had encouraged him to wake up early to watch the match because South Korea was expected to win.

"I don't know much about soccer," he wrote. "But everyone around me told me we'd definitely win, so I got up in the morning to watch."

He later added, "I seriously can't stop being angry."

Highlight member Yoon Doo-joon, meanwhile, watched the match live during a broadcast on the boy group's YouTube channel and struggled to hide his disbelief.

"I honestly can't believe it. Is this a dream?" he said.

"I don't think we've ever had a squad this good, which makes this even more disappointing," Yoon said. "I don't think Korean soccer has ever had this much momentum, so it's especially bitter."

"I really hoped things would move in a positive direction," the singer added. "It hurts because this could have been a chance for Korean soccer to take another step forward."

Yoon's criticism carried additional weight given his soccer background. He played on an elite team during his school years. In 2014, the K-pop idol was appointed a K League ambassador and tasked with actively promoting professional soccer in South Korea.

Actors voiced even stronger criticism.

Actor Han Jung-soo wrote on social media Thursday, "I'm so, so angry. They gathered the country's best players and produced the worst performance in our history."

He went on to target the head coach, Hong Myung-bo, directly.

"His salary should be confiscated," Han wrote. "It feels like he clung to the job only for the money. I hate this more than politics. This was the worst World Cup performance."

He also criticized what he described as "nonexistent tactics," "incomprehensible player selections," and a coach who "blamed the players until the very end."

Actor Kim Soo-ro struck a more sympathetic tone, posting, "You worked hard in the heat. Our players. Today will be a painful day."

Comedian Kim Shin-young, another well-known soccer enthusiast, had also criticized Hong's tactical approach during an appearance on soccer-focused YouTube channel “Dalsoo Live” before the match.

"There's absolutely no tactical flexibility," she said. "People don't change. We've said this over and over again. Why doesn't he ask the team to play more organically?"