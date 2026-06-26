Police are searching for a man in his 70s after a former co-worker was stabbed with a weapon resembling a sickle at an office building near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Friday morning, according to a report from Herald Business.

The attack took place at around 7:47 a.m. at the Ilmin Museum of Art building near the Sejong-daero intersection in Jongno-gu, close to Gwanghwamun Square.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious arm injury but was not in life-threatening condition, according to police.

The victim received emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to a hospital. People nearby helped provide first aid until an ambulance arrived three to four minutes later, according to a witness account.

Police believe the attack occurred in a fourth-floor office inside the building after the victim and the suspect, identified only as a man in his 70s, got into an argument.

The two had reportedly worked at the same Dong-A Ilbo affiliate and were said to have been on bad terms.

The victim had submitted his resignation and was using up remaining annual leave, according to police. He had returned to the office that morning to collect his personal belongings when he was attacked.

Police cordoned off the area after receiving the report and began tracking the suspect, who fled the scene. Authorities believe he may have used the subway while on the run.

“We are tracking the suspect, who remains at large,” a police official said. “Once he is arrested, we will investigate the motive and the exact circumstances of the incident.”