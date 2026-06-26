P1Harmony is set to launch a three-city tour in Asia, its agency FNC Entertainment announced Friday.

The six members are heading to Taipei, Macao and Bangkok next month for the tour named “Asia Stage Be Unique.”

The first stop is in Taipei on July 18 and visits to the other two cities are scheduled for August.

The tour is slated to follow a fan meetup in Seoul to be held on July 11 and 12.

On July 29, the group will release a Japanese-language edition of its ninth EP “Unique,” adding two new songs for their fans in Japan to the six tracks from the mini album.

The EP dropped in March and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 4, the group's highest rating, and sold over half a million copies in the first week.