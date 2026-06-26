Two US lawmakers have reintroduced a Senate bill to reauthorize the 2004 North Korean Human Rights Act aimed at promoting rights and freedom in the reclusive state, Congress' website showed Thursday, as the act expired in 2022.

On Wednesday, Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Dan Sullivan submitted the bill to the upper chamber. First adopted in 2004, the North Korean Human Rights Act has been reauthorized periodically. It was extended in 2008, 2012 and 2018 with the last extension having expired in September 2022.

The bill calls for reauthorizing humanitarian aid and democracy programs until 2030; requiring a report from the US government if the State Department position of the special envoy for North Korean human rights is vacant; and modifying the 2016 North Korean sanctions act to sanction Chinese and Russian officials responsible for forcibly repatriating North Korean defectors.

"(North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un and his regime have committed horrendous abuses against North Koreans for decades, and the US must continue to push North Korea to stop oppressing its own people," Kaine was quoted as saying in a press release.

"I'm proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to support human rights in North Korea, and I'm going to keep working to get this bill across the finish line."

Sullivan said that the bill reaffirms America's commitment to the fundamental freedoms and human dignity of the North Korean people.

"Freedom and opportunity are foundational American principles, and our sustained efforts to confront this authoritarian regime and support the North Korean people will continue to advance stability and security on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Last November, Rep. Young Kim introduced a similar bill to the House of Representatives with Rep. Ami Bera co-sponsoring it.

In 2024, the House passed the reauthorization bill, but the Senate failed to act on it, dashing hopes for the passage of the bill during the preceding Congress. (Yonhap)