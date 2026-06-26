South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called for the resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea, as well as between the two Koreas, to achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee made the call in a written message to a peace forum in Washington, as his administration has sought to restart diplomacy with Pyongyang amid questions over whether the reclusive state would accede to Seoul's peace overtures amid its deepening ties with Russia and China.

"For a peaceful Korean Peninsula, the restoration of trust is needed. To this end, inter-Korean dialogue and talks between North Korea and the US must reopen," he said in the message delivered at the forum hosted by the Korean American Public Action Committee, a nonprofit organization.

"I hope that the Korean community here, as civilian diplomats, will work to let the entire world know the need for the resumption of government-to-government dialogue for peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

The president noted that his administration has stated it will respect North Korea's political system, will not pursue any hostile activities against it, and will not seek reunification through absorption.

"A state in which there is no need for conflict -- in other words, the establishment of peace -- is the best security policy," he said. (Yonhap)