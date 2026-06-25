HiteJinro said Thursday it will launch a limited-edition summer version of its Chamisul Green Grape soju featuring a "K-pop Star Dookkeobi" label, as it looks to boost its global brand appeal by riding the worldwide popularity of K-pop.

Chamisul Green Grape is HiteJinro's best-selling fruit-flavored soju in overseas markets.

The release is part of the company's broader effort to expand the Dookkeobi character universe. The new labels feature HiteJinro's signature mascot reimagined as a K-pop star in two colorful designs — green and pink — inspired by the vibrant style of K-pop performers.

The limited-edition bottles will be introduced in 21 major overseas markets, including the US, Japan and China, beginning in late June and continuing through the peak summer season.

To support the launch, HiteJinro will run a social media campaign encouraging consumers to create personalized messages by combining letters printed inside bottle caps.

The company will also release limited-edition merchandise, including K-pop Star Dookkeobi figurines and bottle-shaped microphones.

"The K-pop Star Dookkeobi project reflects the global popularity of K-pop and aligns with our vision of making Jinro a more widely recognized global brand," said Hwang Jung-ho, executive vice president and head of HiteJinro's overseas business division.

"We will continue to strengthen Jinro's global competitiveness by creating synergy between K-pop and the Dookkeobi character," he said.