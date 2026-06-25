Posco said Thursday its long-running employee blood donation campaign has surpassed 65,000 cumulative participants, marking nearly three decades of efforts to support patients in need.

Since launching the campaign in 1998, the steelmaker has held regular blood donation drives in Pohang, Gwangyang and Seoul using mobile donation buses. As of June 17, employees had donated 26 million milliliters of whole blood, enough to help save an estimated 200,000 patients requiring transfusions.

Employees have also voluntarily donated blood donation certificates. By the end of last year, Posco had collected about 13,500 certificates, which were donated to organizations including the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation and the Korea Leukemia Patients Association to help underprivileged patients in urgent need of transfusions.

The initiative has grown into one of Posco's signature volunteer programs. Several employees have donated blood more than 200 times, earning recognition as "blood donation heroes" and encouraging colleagues to join the campaign.

Among them is Jeon Gyeong-sik, a manager in the No. 4 Plating Department in Gwangyang, who has donated blood 250 times.

"Blood donation is a routine that gives warmth and hope to others while helping me maintain a healthy life," he said.

Han Jang-deok of the Production Technology Department in Pohang, who has donated blood 246 times, said regular platelet donations have also shaped his lifestyle.

"I donate platelets every two weeks. To stay in the best condition for each donation, I naturally avoid alcohol and get enough rest, which has become a driving force for my healthy lifestyle," he said.