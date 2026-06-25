President Lee Jae Myung will host former President Moon Jae-in for lunch at Cheong Wa Dae next week, according to the presidential office.

The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 1 at the presidential compound, senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced during a briefing Thursday.

Former first lady Kim Jung-sook will not attend because she is overseas, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung is also not expected to join, The Korea Herald has learned.

The luncheon will be Lee's first one-on-one meeting with Moon since taking office. The two last saw each other on May 23 at a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's death.

The meeting comes as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea faces growing internal divisions ahead of its Aug. 17 election to choose a new party chair, and is widely seen as a symbolic gesture aimed at bridging factional divides and projecting party unity.