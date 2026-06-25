Lotte Department Store said Thursday it will kick off its 2026 Summer Sale on Friday, offering discounts of up to 40 percent across fashion, sports, children's and home products through July 12.

About 400 brands will participate in the campaign, with discounts on seasonal bestsellers and Lotte gift certificates worth up to 15 percent of purchases, depending on the product category.

Luxury brands including Thom Browne, Jacquemus, Tory Burch and Ami, along with leading Korean fashion labels, will join the promotion. Swimwear and beachwear brands such as Nike Swim and Arena will offer discounts of up to 20 percent.

Reflecting the prolonged heat wave and monsoon season, Lotte will also spotlight seasonal essentials. A Beanpole x Hunter pop-up at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil will run from June 30 to July 12, offering exclusive collaboration rain boots and raincoats at discounted prices. At its main store, a Crocs pop-up will feature sandals, clogs and other water shoes at discounts of up to 30 percent through July 9.

Home shoppers can also take advantage of a "Cool Bedding Festival," with functional summer bedding from brands including Allerman, Sesa and The House discounted by up to 60 percent.

The retailer is also teaming up with the Lotte Giants for baseball-themed promotions. From Wednesday through July 12, seven Lotte Department Store branches in the Busan area will host an "All-Star Shopping Week," with customers entered into a drawing for tickets to a Lotte Department Store x Lotte Giants Match Day.

During the July 8 game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, Lotte will operate a promotional booth, give away Lotte Giants merchandise and offer customers a chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch or serve as the honorary first batter through a social media event.

"We have expanded discounts on popular summer products as prolonged heat waves and the monsoon season are expected again this year," said Park Sang-woo, head of marketing at Lotte Department Store.