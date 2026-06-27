South Korean health authorities have suggested that exposure to cooking fumes may contribute to the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, based on findings from an animal study.

According to the National Institute of Health on Thursday, researchers observed changes in the hippocampus, a region of the brain responsible for memory and learning, after laboratory animals were exposed to ultrafine particulate matter.

The animals showed impaired spatial memory and a reduced ability to recognize changes in their surroundings. Researchers also found reduced expression of proteins involved in memory formation and communication between neurons, disrupting neuronal signaling.

The NIH is a research body under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The KDCA said the findings provide experimental evidence that ultrafine particulate matter generated during cooking may affect brain health.

It said reducing indoor exposure through adequate ventilation, exhaust systems and other measures could help lower the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

"This study experimentally suggests that indoor environmental factors may contribute to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, and we expect it to serve as a foundation for future research in this field," said Kim Young-youl, the NIH researcher who led the study.

"Because this was an animal study, its relevance to humans will need to be verified through further epidemiological research."