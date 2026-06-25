Two Indonesian crew members were left missing after a fishing boat sank following a collision with an LPG carrier off the southeastern coast of Busan on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 10:10 a.m. about 23 nautical miles, or 42.6 kilometers, southeast of Daebyeon Port in Gijang, Busan, when a 79-ton trawler collided with a 992-ton liquefied petroleum gas carrier, according to the Ulsan Coast Guard.

Eight crew members aboard the fishing boat — two Koreans and six Indonesians — fell into the sea as the vessel sank.

Six were rescued by the LPG carrier, while two Indonesian crew members in their 30s remained missing.

One of the rescued crew members was in critical condition and was being transported to shore.

The Coast Guard deployed patrol vessels, Navy ships, helicopters, nearby fishing boats and government vessels to search the waters around the accident site.

The sunken vessel is thought to have gone down in waters about 140 meters deep.

Weather conditions in the area included northeasterly winds of 6 to 8 meters per second and swells of 1.5 to 2 meters, according to officials.

The Coast Guard said it would investigate the exact cause of the collision after completing rescue operations.

President Lee Jae Myung, after being briefed on the accident, ordered authorities to mobilize all available resources for the rescue operation.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety dispatched an official to the scene to support the response. Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung also instructed officials to closely monitor weather and sea conditions to prevent a secondary accident and to ensure the safety of rescuers.