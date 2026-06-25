Zerobaseone is set to release its second EP in Japan on Aug. 19, agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Thursday.

EP “回帰LOVE” consists of three tracks, including “Existence,” for which it teamed up with a member of Japanese trio Omoinotake. Also included in the upcoming set are the new song “Aphrodite” and a Japanese-language version of “Top 5,” which fronted the group’s most recent endeavor, sixth EP “Ascend-.”

The August release will mark the boy group’s return in Japan after ten months since the special EP “Iconik,” which ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.

Earlier this month, a documentary video following the five members behind the scenes of working on “Ascend-” was released. The sixth EP sold over half a million copies, while “Top 5” claimed first place on television music charts twice.