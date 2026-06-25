A senior US diplomat in charge of global public affairs will visit South Korea and Japan this month as part of efforts to promote the US administration's foreign policy priorities, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, will visit the two Asian countries and Thailand during his eight-day trip that runs through July 1, the spokesperson said.

"During his visit, Assistant Secretary Johnson will meet with government counterparts and senior media executives and representatives to enhance their understanding of the (Donald) Trump Administration's foreign policy priorities and highlight American excellence through celebrations of America's 250th anniversary," the spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.

At the department, Johnson has overseen strategic communications, public messaging, and engagement with domestic and international media.

He previously served as special assistant to President Donald Trump and assistant White House communications director. During Trump's 2024 reelection campaign, he served as deputy communications director. (Yonhap)