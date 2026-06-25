Le Sserafim earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with “Crazy,” the group's agency Source Music said Thursday.

“Crazy” is the title track from Le Sserafim's fourth EP, which was released in 2024. It exceeded 100 million streams in the country, becoming the group’s sixth song to reach the milestone. The EDM tune spent two weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at No. 76. The EP spent four weeks on Billboard 200, entering the chart at No. 7.

Meanwhile, the group's second full-length album “Pureflow Pt. 1” landed on Billboard 200 at No. 10 and logged three weeks on the main albums chart until earlier this month.

Next month, the quintet will kick off a 23-city tour named after the LP with two shows in Incheon.