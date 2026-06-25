BTS nabbed two top spots on Oricon’s First-Half Rankings 2026, published on Thursday.

Its fifth studio album “Arirang” topped both the Album Ranking and Combined Album Ranking charts. The septet topped the Album Ranking chart for the second time, a first for an international group. The album also surpassed 700,000 in sales, a first for an international male artist in 22 years since Queen’s compilation album “Jewels.” BTS is the first-ever non-Japanese musician to sit atop the Combined Album Ranking chart.

Separately, BTS' music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 2.1 billion views on YouTube, also a first for the group. The 2020 single is the first from a K-pop act to claim the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.