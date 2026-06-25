Five more South Korean-operated vessels have exited the Strait of Hormuz following last week's ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, bringing the total number of vessels that have left the region to 11, the maritime ministry said Thursday.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the ships safely passed through the strategic waterway and are sailing normally.

A total of 21 South Korean sailors were aboard the vessels, with one vessel bound for South Korea, the ministry said.

With the latest departure, the number of South Korean-linked ships remaining inside the strait has fallen to 13.

The ministry said 87 South Korean sailors remain in the Persian Gulf, including 54 aboard South Korean-operated vessels and 33 serving on foreign-flagged ships.

Under the ceasefire agreement reached with Washington, Tehran has agreed to allow vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz without any fees for 60 days following the signing of the interim pact. (Yonhap)