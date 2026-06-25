A joint police and prosecution team on Thursday was set to question a group of civil servants who worked at polling stations that experienced ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections, legal sources said.

Four officials have been asked to appear before the team, the sources said, as part of an investigation into the ballot shortage that temporarily suspended voting at 26 polling stations across the nation.

The officials are said to have distributed ballots at two polling stations in Seoul that ran out of ballot papers. The team plans to question them about the election watchdog's response measures to the shortages.

The team is probing allegations that the National Election Commission hastily decided to reduce the number of printed ballots and failed to respond effectively to ballot shortages on election day.

The questioning session comes a day after the joint investigation team raided the offices of 12 election commission officials who oversaw polling stations in Seoul that experienced ballot shortages.

Meanwhile, protesters demanding a rerun of the elections continued to rally outside the Olympic Park Handball Stadium in southern Seoul for the 21st day Thursday.

Protesters have blocked access to the stadium, which served as a ballot counting site during the elections, since June 5 to prevent the removal of ballot boxes inside. (Yonhap)