A senior State Department official in charge of global public affairs will visit South Korea and Japan this month, the department said Wednesday.

Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, will visit the two Asian countries from Wednesday through July 1, it said without elaboration.

In his bureau, Johnson has overseen the department's strategic communications, public messaging, and engagement with domestic and international media.

Johnson previously served as special assistant to President Donald Trump and assistant White House communications director. During Trump's 2024 reelection campaign, he served as deputy communications director. (Yonhap)