Surveillance footage of police responding to a fatal stabbing at a motel in Changwon last year has drawn public scrutiny after it was released online by the victims' family.

The video shows officers ascending a stairwell at what many viewers described as an unhurried pace after receiving emergency calls from the victims, who contacted police twice during the assault.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Dec. 3, 2025, when a man in his 20s fatally stabbed two teenagers and seriously injured a third inside a motel room in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

The first call was received at around 5:07 p.m. from one of the two victims who were later killed. Three minutes later, the surviving victim made a second call, providing the motel's name and room number.

The case had been classified as Code 0, the highest level of police emergency alert reserved for situations in which a person's life is in immediate danger, including murders, hostage situations, abductions and stabbing attacks.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the three victims inside the room with stab wounds and the suspect dead outside the building after he had fallen from the window, authorities said.

The victims' families have filed a 500 million won ($324,380) lawsuit against the state, claiming police negligence in responding to the attack.