Boy band BoyNextDoor has achieved a new career high on Billboard’s main albums chart with its first full-length album, “Home.”

According to the latest Billboard charts dated June 27, released Tuesday, “Home” debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200. The ranking marks the group’s highest placement on the chart to date, surpassing the No. 40 peak achieved by its previous EP, “The Action.”

The achievement extended BoyNextDoor’s streak of Billboard 200 entries to six consecutive releases. Previous charting albums include “Why” at No. 162, “How?” at No. 93, “19.99” at No. 40, “No Genre” at No. 62 and “The Action” at No. 40.

The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and reached No. 2 in Top Album Sales, which ranks the bestselling physical and digital albums in the US. The latter marks another career-best result for the group, improving on the No. 3 peak achieved by “No Genre.”

On Billboard’s Artist 100 chart, which measures an artist’s total popularity and activity by combining data from album sales, track sales, radio airplay and streaming, BoyNextDoor landed at No. 28.

Released June 8, “Home” is the group’s first full-length album and features autobiographical stories inspired by the members’ experiences before and after debut. All six members participated in the songwriting and production process from start to finish.

During an interview with press in early June, the bandmates shared that they had spent more than a year working on the album, saying the project was one they desperately wanted to succeed.

“Since ‘Home’ is an album we spent almost a year making with all our sincerity, effort and spirit, I think we just really want it to reach people,” said Woonhak. “Because we wrote so many of our personal stories, we hope people will be able to connect with the human side of BoyNextDoor.”

“Home” also performed strongly in Korea and Japan. According to Hanteo Chart, “Home” sold 1.08 million copies domestically during its first week of release, becoming the group’s fourth consecutive million-selling album.

The record also swept major Japanese rankings, including Billboard Japan’s Top Album Sales and Hot Albums charts and Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking and Weekly Combined Album Ranking charts.