HanmiGlobal, South Korea's largest construction management firm, plans to establish a project development company for the US small modular reactor market as it seeks a larger role in the country's growing nuclear power sector.

As part of the effort, the company hosted a seminar in Washington on Monday with the Global America Business Institute to introduce its SMR business strategy and explore potential partnerships.

Representatives from major US power and infrastructure companies, including EdgeCore, Dominion Energy and the Edison Electric Institute, attended the event.

SMR developers such as TerraPower, ARC Clean Technology and Core Power also participated, alongside Korean nuclear supply chain companies including Doosan Enerbility, Posco International, Korea Electric Power Engineering & Construction and Energin, to discuss potential cooperation on future power infrastructure projects.

At the seminar, HanmiGlobal outlined its SMR business model, project management capabilities and plans to launch a dedicated US-based entity focused on supporting the development of SMR projects.

The company said the US SMR market offers significant growth potential but continues to face challenges ranging from regulatory approval and supply chain development to project financing, cost management and coordination among project owners and technology providers.

To address those hurdles, HanmiGlobal plans to establish an SMR project developer that would oversee the entire project cycle, from planning and licensing to engineering, procurement, construction and grid connection.

The new entity would also serve as a platform for Korean nuclear engineering firms, equipment suppliers and construction companies seeking a greater role in the US market. HanmiGlobal said it aims to identify local business opportunities, support project execution and connect Korea's nuclear supply chain with US customers.

The company has been expanding its footprint in the global nuclear sector. It recently formed a strategic alliance with Korea Electric Power Engineering & Construction and the UK's Turner & Townsend to pursue overseas nuclear projects. It has also partnered with Canada's AtkinsRealis on industrial plant and nuclear power projects in the US.

"The US SMR market is expected to grow rapidly, driven by expanding AI data centers and rising electricity demand," a HanmiGlobal official said.

"Leveraging our extensive experience in the US construction market and Korea's proven nuclear technology, we aim to play a leading role in developing SMR projects in the United States."