As he pursues World Cup glory with South Korea, Lee Kang-in could also be closing in on a major club move.

Reports in Europe suggest that Atletico Madrid is nearing an agreement to sign the midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain, raising the prospect that Lee could make his debut for the Spanish club in Seoul later this summer if the transfer is completed in time.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian sports journalist, reported Wednesday that Lee is closing in on a move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Spanish club, with the midfielder understood to be keen on the switch in search of more regular playing time. Personal terms are reportedly close to being agreed.

However, his transfer fee could be a hurdle. Reports in Spain and France have suggested that Atletico Madrid is considering a fee of around 25 million euros ($28.4 million). Other outlets have put Lee’s value closer to 35 million to 40 million euros.

The 25-year-old joined PSG from RCD Mallorca in 2023 but has often struggled to establish himself as a starter. His versatility across midfield and attack, combined with his technical quality and set-piece ability, is believed to have made him a potential addition for Atletico Madrid this summer.

Atletico Madrid is one of La Liga’s most successful clubs and has long been regarded as the country’s third major force behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Local media has speculated that Atletico and Lee could finalize a deal in time for the club's Aug. 9 match against Manchester City in Seoul, potentially allowing the South Korean midfielder to make his debut before a home crowd during the fifth annual Coupang Play Series.