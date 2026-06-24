Taeyeon is offering fans a remake of Japanese musician Tuki.’s mega hit “Bansanka" on June 29, her label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

It is the first release of the “J-Pop Remake” project, which invites major Korean vocalists to reinterpret well-known Japanese songs.

“Bansanka” fronted the debut studio set from singer-songwriter Tuki., which came out last year. The single was unveiled in advance, in 2024, and topped Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 and Oricon’s Combined Singles Ranking. It also entered Billboard’s Global 200 ranking at No. 253.

Taeyeon marked her tenth year as a solo singer in December with a compilation album, “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” as well as an exhibit in Seoul, after an eight-city tour in Asia.