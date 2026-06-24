South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday despite massive sell-offs in US semiconductor shares.

After opening 1.86 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index further added 267.56 points, or 3.26 percent, to 8,471.4 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower as sharp declines in memory chip and semiconductor stocks weighed on investor sentiment amid broader concerns about the artificial intelligence sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.09 percent. The S&P 500 dropped 1.44 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.21 percent.

In Seoul, major market heavyweights opened higher.

Market bellwether SK hynix added 4.23 percent, while its chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics went up 7.26 percent.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronic components manufacturing affiliate of Samsung Electronics, added. 3.37 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,534.8 won against the US dollar, up 4.3 won from the previous session, as of 9:15 a.m. (Yonhap)