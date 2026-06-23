South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed Tuesday to work toward improving bilateral relations and expanding economic cooperation.

“Korea and China need to advance exchanges to a higher level in political affairs, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and youth interactions,” Kim said in his opening remarks during talks held in Dalian, China. He was in the northeastern city to attend the World Economic Forum meeting, also known as the Summer Davos Forum.

It was the first such summit between the two countries’ prime ministers in seven years.

Kim described the meeting as significant following recent exchanges between the countries' leaders and expressed hope that it would strengthen their bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

Kim, who played a key role in preparations for last year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, also conveyed hope that this year’s APEC events in Shenzen would be successful.

Li said China was willing to work with South Korea to deepen mutual trust and broaden cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders.

“We hope to promote the positive and stable development of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership and contribute to regional prosperity and stability,” Li commented.

According to the office of South Korea's prime minister, Kim also asked China to play a constructive role in creating conditions for the resumption of inter-Korean and US-North Korea dialogue, noting Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained close ties with North Korea.

Kim also asked that China dispatch a delegation to assess investment opportunities at the Saemangeum industrial complex, a large-scale development hub in North Jeolla Province along the western coast that has recently attracted growing investment.