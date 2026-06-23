Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Tuesday met with the head of an American trade association representing major film studios and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the cultural sector, the ministry said.

During the meeting with Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Motion Picture Association, Cho said Korea-related content, including "KPop Demon Hunters" and "Squid Game," has gained global popularity, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He asked Rivkin to encourage MPA members, including Netflix, to invest in Korean content production and content-related infrastructure.

Rivkin hailed the success of Korean culture on the global stage and suggested expanding the impact of the content industry through public-private collaboration.

The two sides agreed to communicate to help create an environment conducive to smooth digital exchanges, including the protection of content copyrights, the ministry said. (Yonhap)