President Lee Jae Myung will mark the anniversary of the Korean War this week with a series of engagements, including visits to military units, commemorative events and meetings with defense industry officials, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee is scheduled to visit a Marine Corps unit and inspect security operations on the ground on Wednesday, senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Tuesday.

On Thursday, Lee will attend a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, which falls on June 25, followed by a luncheon with war veterans and bereaved families.

The following day, he will chair a strategy meeting on fostering next-generation security and innovation companies. He is expected to discuss industry development with representatives of defense and military technology companies.

Kang said the events were organized as part of June's observance of Patriots and Veterans Month.

"The president will carry out a series of related engagements to honor those who dedicated themselves to defending the nation and to underscore the importance of a stronger national defense through robust security and innovation," Kang said.