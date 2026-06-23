IPO setback underscores why Korea needs more players on global market

Mirae Asset Securities, the South Korea-based brokerage that has long sought to expand its global footprint, hit a setback in its ambitions when it failed to secure SpaceX shares for local investors earlier this month for its initial public offering.

The miss came as a surprise to the Korean market, given Mirae Asset's close ties with SpaceX. The market deemed Mirae Asset Securities had an upper hand in the IPO allocation, as Mirae Asset Financial Group was an early investor in the rocket company, having invested roughly $280 million in the then-unlisted company.

In the aftermath, Mirae Asset Securities — once hailed as a pioneer of overseas expansion among Korean financial service providers — faced a backlash from empty-handed investors and heightened scrutiny, including a probe by local regulators.

Yet questions remain over whether the failed allocation should be viewed solely as a misstep of the brokerage firm. The scale of competing demand suggests Mirae Asset Securities faced long odds from the outset.

Mirae Asset Securities' SpaceX bid started on a rough note. The bid came at time when the local currency slumped to its lowest point against the US dollar in 17 years, dating to 2009.

While the brokerage had planned to raise more than $1 billion, it later cut the offering by half, reportedly factoring in regulatory concerns that the heavy dollar demand generated by the SpaceX subscription could add further pressure on the already weakened won.

Meanwhile, subscription orders submitted through Japan's Mizuho Securities alone totaled about $6.18 billion, much larger than Mirae Asset Securities' $500 million. Mizuho Securities eventually received allocations equivalent to about 30 percent of the amount requested, underscoring the intense competition for shares.

The challenge goes beyond sheer demand. Industry officials say securing allocations in a US IPO is about more than simply writing the biggest check. Years of relationships, a strong network and a proven track record can carry greater weight.

Taken together, the odds were stacked against Mirae Asset Securities from the beginning, given that the firm is still building the scale needed to compete with the industry's biggest players.

Yet the more important question lies in how the brokerage was able to secure a seat at the table in the first place. Its bid to participate in the SpaceX offering was made possible by a global network that surpasses those of domestic peers.

Park Hyeon-joo, founder of Mirae Asset, has long emphasized the importance of expanding beyond Korea, arguing that opportunities for growth lie in international markets. He even took on the post as the group's global strategy officer to personally oversee its overseas expansion efforts.

The brokerage operates 29 overseas subsidiaries and offices, giving it the largest international presence among Korean securities firms. It has also pursued a series of overseas mergers and acquisitions as part of its push to scale up its global business.

The setback, however, does not imply that the Mirae Asset brand has completely lost its footing on Wall Street.

Through a separate institutional subscription made through the US unit of Mirae Asset Global Investments, Mirae Asset Securities and Mirae Asset Life Insurance secured roughly half of their $460 million commitment to SpaceX.

The SpaceX episode underscores a broader reality that no Korean financial service provider is equipped to compete on equal footing with larger global players.

With Korean investors unlikely to gain direct access to upcoming megalistings such as Anthropic and OpenAI under the current regulatory framework, the absence of such capabilities at home is becoming increasingly apparent.

Unless local players strengthen their global capabilities, Korean investors may continue to find themselves watching some of the world's biggest investment opportunities from the sidelines.