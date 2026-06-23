A Korean plastic surgeon’s social media post has gone viral for ranking everyday foods that he says can make the face look “uglier,” not by changing facial structure, but by contributing to puffiness, breakouts and faster skin aging.

Ramyeon and salty snacks made the list. But what took the No. 1 spot?

According to Dr. Choi Hyun-nam, salty foods such as instant noodles, potato chips and seasoned crackers ranked fifth, with excess sodium linked to water retention that can leave the face looking swollen.

Sugary desserts, from cakes and pastries to trendy sweets such as Dubai-style chewy cookies, came in fourth, followed by fried foods including fried chicken, French fries and donuts. He said excessive sugar can damage collagen, the protein that keeps the skin firm and elastic, while greasy, fried meals can result in more breakouts and dull-looking skin.

Processed meats such as ham and sausages ranked second. Often high in sodium, saturated fat and other substances, they can lead to inflammation and faster skin aging, Choi said.

But the top offender was not food at all.

It was alcoholic beverages. Choi said drinking can dehydrate the skin, weaken the skin barrier and make the skin age. It can also decrease liver function, resulting in potentially darker skin.