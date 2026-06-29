진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Heo Nam-jun's breakout moment: How 'My Royal Nemesis' changed everything

기사 요약: 최근 인기리에 종영한 SBS 드라마 「멋진 신세계」에서 차세계 역을 맡아 스타로 급부상한 허남준이 데뷔 이후 최고의 전성기를 맞고 있다.

[1] For years, Heo Nam-jun was a familiar face in supporting roles. Now, he finds himself at the center of one of Korea's streaming hits. The actor recently wrapped "My Royal Nemesis," a fantasy romantic comedy that climbed to No. 2 on Netflix's weekly non-English TV chart during the June 8-14 tracking period.

familiar: 익숙한

supporting role: 조연

at the center of: (어떤 대상의) 중심에 있는

wrap: 마무리하다

[2] Heo stars as Cha Se-gye, a chaebol heir whose cool exterior begins to crack after he meets a Joseon-era woman, played by Lim Ji-yeon, who has inexplicably time-slipped into modern-day Seoul.

heir: 후계자

exterior: 표면

crack: 갈라지다

inexplicably: 설명할 수 없게

[3] Heo said he frequently sought reassurance from the show's director and writer as he worked to embody Cha's matter-of-fact way of speaking — a trait he feared might clash with the conventions of a romantic leading man.

reassurance: 확신

embody: (가치·정신·특징 등을) 구현하다

matter-of-fact: 사무적인, 사실만을 있는 그대로 말하는

trait: (성격상의) 특성

[4] Now experiencing the full weight of mainstream visibility, Heo expresses gratitude for the traction "My Royal Nemesis" has generated, yet his focus remains strictly forward-looking.

visibilty: 노출, 인지도

gratitude: 고마움

traction: 끌기, 당김 --> 지지·인기·호응 *gain traction: 인기를 끌다. 주목을 받다

forward-looking: 미래지향적인, 앞을 내다보려하는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10782054

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638