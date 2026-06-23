Lee calls for crackdown on workplace abuses after death of firefighter in her 20s

President Lee Jae Myung called for a sweeping investigation into South Korea's election watchdog, urging authorities to scrutinize a range of alleged irregularities beyond the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections.

Lee told acting Prosecutor General Ku Ja-hyeon to investigate "indirect corruption-related issues and other outrageous problems that have come to light," including alleged wasteful spending and unfair hiring practices within the National Election Commission.

"Whether it is those issues or other questionable practices in the commission's internal operations that the public finds difficult to understand, all such matters should be fully investigated if warranted," Lee said Tuesday during a weekly Cabinet meeting.

"We will focus on uncovering the full truth of the matter," Ku replied.

Lee further ordered authorities to increase the number of investigators assigned to the joint prosecution-police investigation team and expand the scope of the criminal investigation.

"In any case, there appear to have been aspects of the agency's operations that were carried out without sufficient vigilance and in a lax manner," Lee said. "Any parts that may constitute criminal wrongdoing should be thoroughly investigated, the facts clearly established and those responsible held accountable."

Lee reiterated that the NEC's status as a constitutionally independent agency, which limits routine oversight and supervision, had allowed internal problems to accumulate and eventually led to the unprecedented ballot shortages.

According to the NEC's fact-finding committee, the commission was allocated enough funding to print ballots for 110 percent of registered voters, yet printed only enough ballots to cover 50 percent of the electorate.

On the day of the local elections, 140 polling stations nationwide requested additional ballots amid anticipated shortages, with 91 ultimately using the supplemental supplies. Voting was temporarily halted at 26 polling stations due to a lack of ballots.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Lee said, "We must swiftly come up with alternatives and establish countermeasures."

"I understand that the National Assembly is also working on measures through discussions between the ruling and opposition parties, and we, too, have expectations and will cooperate," Lee said. But first of all, we should do our utmost, starting now, to eliminate the various negative elements that exist within the organization."

The National Assembly's special committee for a Assembly investigation into the causes of the ballot shortages and for reforming the election management system formally launched on Tuesday.

Anti-'Gapjil' crackdown

During the Cabinet meeting, Lee also addressed the death of a female firefighter in her 20s from the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters, who took her own life after being subjected to coercive drinking and workplace harassment.

Lee said the Office for Government Policy Coordination had confirmed that female firefighters were forced to drink excessively, pressured to attend after-work gatherings and kept out until the early hours of the morning.

Lee launched blistering criticism of the workplace culture that enabled such harassment.

"(She) went to work simply to make a living, but what did those people who called themselves her superiors do? They treated her like a sort of plaything, using her as a drinking companion and a source of entertainment," Lee said.

Lee described the case as "the worst form of 'gapjil' in the workplace," using a Korean term that refers to the abuse of a superior position to exploit, intimidate or harass a subordinate.

"The problem is that they do not even realize that this is such a serious act."

Lee ordered each ministry and government agency to conduct internal audits with special scrutiny, asking, "How can something like this happen in this day and age?"

"If someone says they don't want to drink, why force them to finish it in one go?" Lee said. "In any case, I ask that you pay special attention to eliminating these kinds of gapjil practices in the workplace so that we never hear about something like this again."

Youth marginalization

During the meeting, Lee also raised concerns over the exclusion of young people from the benefits of South Korea's economic gains, urging officials to make the country a model case for addressing youth-related challenges.

"There have been remarkable achievements, including the semiconductor boom and the stock market's rapid rise. Yet a deep shadow of asset polarization hangs over those successes," Lee said.

"Our younger generation, especially those who lack opportunities to accumulate wealth through stable employment and income, are the most marginalized people of our time."

Lee called for officials to make "meticulous and sustained efforts" to ensure that young people are given greater opportunities throughout the policymaking process, while acknowledging that "there are no shortcuts to addressing the challenges facing today's youth."