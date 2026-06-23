Korean makeup brand TirTir has joined Nykaa, India's largest beauty platform, expanding its presence in a market where Korean cosmetics are drawing growing interest.

The listing plugs TirTir into Nykaa's combined online and offline network, according to the company. The platform operates more than 260 stores across India alongside its e-commerce business and carries a mix of global and local beauty labels, making it one of the country's most prominent beauty retailers, it added.

TirTir had already moved into Tira, another major Indian beauty platform, in January 2025. With the Nykaa addition, the brand now sits on India's leading beauty platforms, giving it a foothold across both online and offline channels.

TirTir is leading its India rollout with the Mask Fit Red Cushion, a global bestseller, along with a lineup built around base makeup.

"India is a strategic market with a strong interest in K-beauty and high growth potential. The Nykaa listing lets us reach more local consumers, and we plan to keep strengthening local distribution and marketing to expand the brand experience," a TirTir official said.