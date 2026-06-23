Three solar panel makers asked US trade officials ‌to investigate cell imports from South Korea, saying producers including Hanwha's Qcells are using them to evade longstanding US tariffs on Chinese ‌products, according to a petition seen by Reuters.

The petition was filed with the Department of Commerce on June 18 on behalf of Canadian Solar, SEG ⁠and Heliene, which all operate solar panel factories in the United States.

The group, calling itself American Manufacturers for Energy Resilience, is seeking an anti-circumvention probe ⁠into solar cell imports from South Korea. Cells are the building blocks of modules, or panels, that convert sunlight ​into electricity.

Under US trade law, tariffs can be extended to ‌goods routed through third countries when processing there is minor.

In the ‌petition, the ‌group accuses Qcells of shifting production to Korea from ‌China to avoid US tariffs.

An attorney ​for the group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qcells ⁠has two solar factories in the US state of Georgia and has a goal to manufacture all the key components that go into a silicon-based ⁠solar panel ​on US soil.

Qcells, ⁠which has invested billions into its US manufacturing operations, has been a driving force ​behind recent US trade petitions targeting solar imports from countries in Southeast Asia. Some of those imports supplied factories owned by Canadian ⁠Solar, SEG and Heliene.

"Qcells has led ⁠the effort ⁠to ‌reshore solar manufacturing in the United States, and we have a decade-long record of supporting strong trade enforcement, not evading it," Qcells spokesperson Marta Stoepker ​said in an emailed statement. "We've reviewed this filing and are confident the evidence will show its claims are without merit." (Reuters)