Song Seong-mun delivered a hit and an RBI in a rare starting appearance, but fellow South Korean major leaguers Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Ha-seong were held quiet at the plate.

Song went 1-for-4 with an RBI double during the San Diego Padres' road game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The double marked Song's second two-base hit since reaching MLB, while his fifth RBI of the season lifted his batting average to .200 (10-for-50).

Starting at second base and batting eighth, Song grounded out to third in his first at-bat in the third inning.

He delivered his long-awaited extra-base hit in the fourth.

With San Diego trailing 3-2 and runners on first and second with two outs, Song drove a ball off the right-field wall for a game-tying RBI double, leveling the score at 3-3.

It was Song's first double in 47 days, dating back to a May 6 game against the San Francisco Giants, and his first RBI in 37 days since a May 16 game against the Seattle Mariners.

Song later flew out to right field in the seventh inning and lined out to left with runners on first and second in the ninth as San Diego ultimately fell 4-3.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hoo drew one walk but finished hitless in three at-bats during the Giants' road game against the Miami Marlins.

Batting fifth and playing right field, Lee reached base on a four-pitch walk in the second inning.

He then flied out to center field in the fourth, to right field in the sixth, and to left field in his final at-bat in the ninth.

Lee, who entered the day ranked second in National League batting, saw his season average dip from .331 to .327 (86-for-263).

Miami's league-leading hitter Otto Lopez went 1-for-3 with an RBI and maintained a .332 batting average.

San Francisco lost 2-1.

Kim Ha-seong, meanwhile, continued to struggle offensively in the Atlanta Braves' home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Starting at shortstop and batting ninth, Kim struck out swinging in the second inning with two outs and a runner on first against Milwaukee starter Robert Gasser on a 148.7-kilometer-per-hour outside fastball.

He later popped out to shortstop in the fifth inning and struck out swinging again in the eighth.

Kim has now gone 18 consecutive days without recording a hit since a June 4 game against the Toronto Blue Jays, causing his season batting average to fall to .081 (5-for-62).

Atlanta was defeated 9-4.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)