Two vessels operated by South Korean shipping companies have safely exited the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the first South Korean-linked ships to pass through since Washington and Tehran agreed to reopen it last week, Seoul said Monday.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the vessels that had been waiting near the strait successfully made their way through it and are now continuing their course. However, they have yet to fully clear the surrounding area, which is still considered high-risk.

The vessels are operated by South Korean shipping companies but are crewed entirely by nationals of other countries, according to the ministry. Neither vessel is bound for South Korea.

The latest transit follows earlier successful departures by South Korean-linked vessels on May 20 and June 11, making Monday's passage the third such case since the outbreak of hostilities in the region and the first involving two vessels simultaneously.

The ministry declined to disclose the vessels' names, operators or detailed transit information, citing safety concerns and the interests of shipping companies.

Their departure reduced the number of South Korean-linked vessels remaining in or around the Strait of Hormuz to 22. The ministry said 135 South Korean sailors remain in the Persian Gulf, including 102 aboard South Korean-operated vessels and 33 serving on foreign-flagged ships.

The successful transit comes after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding last week aimed at ending recent hostilities. Under the US-Iran MOU, Tehran agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and waive transit-related fees during a 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a final agreement. US officials have said they expect the toll-free arrangement to be preserved in any permanent deal.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Monday said South Korea's government continues to monitor conditions in the region and the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members.

"We will continue cooperating with relevant countries to ensure the swift restoration of free and safe passage for all vessels, including ours," Cho said during a press briefing.

Cho also said Seoul is coordinating with Tehran to arrange a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the near future.

Despite the latest transit, the outlook for commercial shipping in the area remains uncertain.

Citing Iran's state-affiliated Mehr News Agency, Reuters reported Saturday that Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters had declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to maritime traffic, citing alleged violations of the recent US-Iran MOU and Israel's actions in southern Lebanon.

A senior Foreign Ministry official, declining to be named, also reiterated Monday that Seoul cannot accept any future attempt by Iran to impose transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that such charges would undermine international trade and maritime law.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said Seoul's basic position is that ships should not be required to pay passage fees for transiting the strategic waterway.

"Many countries are concerned that imposing transit fees could damage the international trading system and the international legal order," the official told reporters. "As a country that depends on free trade, it would be difficult for us to accept such fees."

The official noted that some international waterways charge fees for services provided to vessels, but stressed that South Korea would continue consultations with relevant countries based on the principle that transit fees should not be imposed on international straits.

The official also said Seoul had conveyed its concerns to Tehran regarding the attack on the South Korean-operated cargo vessel HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz in May. South Korean authorities have concluded that one of the projectiles that struck the vessel was likely to have been an Iranian-developed Noor-series anti-ship missile, based on an analysis of recovered debris and other evidence. However, the official indicated that restoring shipping through the strait currently takes priority over resolving the incident.

"We have clearly conveyed our position and the need to prevent a recurrence through diplomatic channels," the official said. "At this point, our priority is ensuring that the 22 South Korean-linked vessels remaining in the area can safely transit the strait and that freedom of navigation is restored."

The official also downplayed speculation about South Korea's participation in a proposed $300 billion reconstruction and economic development initiative included in the US-Iran MOU, describing such discussions as premature. The plan, which remains under negotiation, is expected to be financed through private-sector investment and support Iran's postwar economic recovery in sectors such as energy, logistics, manufacturing and transportation.

"It is still at a very early stage," the official said. "No formal request for funding has been made to us, and discussions have not progressed to the point of establishing reconstruction funds."

He added that Seoul nevertheless intends to review future cooperation opportunities with countries such as Iran and Iraq and hold consultations in advance to prepare for potential postwar developments.

Monday's remarks and announcements from Seoul came despite the reopening of the strategic waterway under a US-Iran agreement reached earlier this month, with commercial shipping traffic continuing through the strait in the days that followed.

South Korean authorities have maintained close coordination with countries involved in regional maritime security efforts as they seek safe passage for vessels and crew members still in the area.