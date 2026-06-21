South Korea on Sunday reaffirmed its position that freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be guaranteed, after US President Donald Trump suggested Washington could impose tolls on vessels transiting the strategic waterway if negotiations with Iran fail.

“Our basic position is that freedom of navigation and the safety of all vessels, including South Korean ships, in the Strait of Hormuz should be guaranteed as soon as possible,” a Foreign Ministry official said.

“We are actively participating in discussions with the international community and maintaining close communication with relevant countries, including the United States,” the official added.

The official said Seoul understands Trump’s remarks as being in line with the same goal.

Trump’s comments came amid growing uncertainty over future shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil flows and a major share of liquefied natural gas shipments pass.

In a Truth Social post Saturday, Washington time, Trump said there would be “NO TOLLS” for vessels transiting the strait during a 60-day ceasefire period with Iran and that no fees would be imposed afterward either.

However, he added that the United States could impose charges itself if negotiations with Tehran fail to produce a final agreement.

“There will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed,” Trump wrote.

The US president said any future fees would be intended to compensate Washington for what he described as its role as the “Guardian Angel” of Middle Eastern countries and for the costs of maintaining regional security.

Trump’s remarks appeared to respond to Iranian statements suggesting that fees could be charged for services related to transit through the Strait of Hormuz after the interim ceasefire period expires.

The comments have raised fresh questions about future shipping conditions in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, which has become a focal point of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz is particularly significant for South Korea, which relies heavily on energy imports shipped from the Middle East. Seoul has repeatedly said the waterway must remain open and commercial vessels must be able to pass safely.

There are currently 24 South Korean vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, including eight crude oil tankers, six petroleum product carriers, two chemical tankers and eight cargo ships.

South Korean officials have been monitoring developments in the region since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran earlier this year, maintaining consultations with Washington and other countries on maritime security and the safety of South Korean vessels operating in the area.