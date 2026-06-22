South Korea's leading women's sport climber Seo Chae-hyun captured a bronze medal in the women's lead event at the sixth stop of the 2026 IFSC World Climbing Series.

Competing in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sunday, Seo posted a score of 36+ in the women's lead final to finish third behind Janja Garnbret, who won gold with 44 points, and Annie Sanders, who claimed silver with 38+.

The result marked Seo's third consecutive podium finish in lead competition this season, having reached the podium at all three lead events contested so far this year — the second, fifth and sixth stops of the series.

Including last season, Seo has now extended her streak to four consecutive podium finishes in World Series lead events.

The 21-year-old began her 2026 campaign with bronze at the second event in Wujiang, China, in May, followed by silver at the fifth stop in Prague, before adding another bronze in Innsbruck. She has now collected three medals this season, including one silver and two bronze.

Speaking through management agency All That Sports, Seo said she felt especially satisfied with her latest performance.

"I've often come away disappointed by the difficult routes in Innsbruck, but today was the first time I felt I was able to give absolutely everything I had without any regrets," Seo said. "I'll continue working hard to show even more successful top finishes in the future."

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)