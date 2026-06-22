FIFA appoints Argentine referee Facundo Tell, who oversaw Korea's historic 2:1 win against Portugal, for the match

South Korea will take the field against South Africa on Wednesday (Thursday morning Korean time) with hopes of advancing to the round of 32 at the World Cup.

With one win and one defeat from their opening two matches, the Taegeuk Warriors need only to avoid a defeat to book their spot in the knockout stage without relying on other results.

The odds appear to be in their favor.

Opta Football Predictions on Monday gave Korea a 91.22 percent chance of reaching the World Cup round of 32. (see related article here) A draw with South Africa will advance Korea to the next round.

Even a loss would not necessarily end Korea’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Should Mexico defeat or draw with Czechia, Korea would finish third in Group A and could still advance as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Currently, Korea ranks second with 3 points.

That scenario would set up a round-of-32 meeting with Switzerland, who are currently projected to finish second in Group B. The Swiss have taken four points from their opening two matches, drawing 1-1 with Qatar before cruising to a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Adding another layer of intrigue, FIFA has appointed Argentine referee Facundo Tello for the match against South Africa slated for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Estadio Monterrey.

The name may be familiar to Korean fans. Four years ago in Qatar, the 44-year-old oversaw Korea’s historic 2:1 win against Portugal that sent the country to the round of 16.

But the team’s biggest challenge may not be South Africa alone. The sweltering conditions in Monterrey could be just as demanding.

After playing their first two matches in the relatively mild conditions of Guadalajara, South Korea will have to adapt to hotter, more humid weather in Monterrey. The venue is considered one of the hottest stops on the World Cup schedule.