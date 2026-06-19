The equation for Korea is simple: beat South Africa on Wednesday

South Korea’s 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Thursday may have ended their perfect start to the World Cup, but it has done little to dent the team’s chances of reaching the knockout stage.

With only one group-stage match left against South Africa on Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Taegeuk Warriors have three points from two games after opening their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Czechia, leaving them in contention for a place in the round of 32.

Mexico’s second straight win sealed first place in Group A, leaving the other three teams to fight it out for second place.

The World Cup’s expanded format allows some third-place teams to reach the knockout stage. In the 48-team tournament, the top two teams from each group advance automatically, while the eight best third-placed sides also progress to the round of 32.

With one win and one loss, Korea sits second in Group A on three points. Czechia has one point from a draw and a defeat, while South Africa sits bottom of the group with none.

At this point, the equation for Korea is simple: beat South Africa and advance.

The crucial victory would take Korea to six points and guarantee at least a second-place finish in Group A, securing automatic qualification for the round of 32 regardless of the result between Mexico and Czechia.

A draw would also leave Korea in a favorable position.

With four points, the Taegeuk Warriors would still remain strong contenders to advance, either by securing a top-two finish in Group A or by qualifying as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Korea’s defeat against South Africa would leave the team facing a more complicated path, but it’s not an impossible one, either.

A painful loss would leave the Taegeuk Warriors on three points, but the expanded format means that could still be enough to reach the round of 32 as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

If Mexico beat Czechia and Korea loses to South Africa, the Taegeuk Warriors would finish third in Group A. Their hopes of reaching the round of 32 would then hinge on their ranking among the tournament's third-placed teams.

There is, however, one scenario Korea will be desperate to avoid.

If the team loses to South Africa and Czechia beat Mexico in the other Group A match, Korea would be eliminated.

In that case, both Czechia and South Africa would finish above Korea in the standings, leaving the Taegeuk Warriors at the bottom of the group.

With first place already secured, Mexico may rest some regular starters against Czechia, giving the Europeans a chance to get the result they need to keep their World Cup hopes alive.