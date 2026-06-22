Woori Financial Group said Monday that Chairman Yim Jong-yong will visit Japan and Taiwan this week for an investor-relations campaign to expand its global shareholder base and highlight the group's growth strategy and shareholder return policy.

During the four-day trip through Thursday, Yim will hold one-on-one meetings with major institutional investors, outlining Woori Financial's mid- to long-term growth plans, capital policy and efforts to enhance corporate value.

The chairman is expected to emphasize the group's improving capital position despite ongoing market volatility and external uncertainties. Woori Financial's common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.6 percent at the end of the first quarter, providing greater capacity to support productive financing and future growth industries.

Yim will also highlight the group's push to diversify earnings beyond banking. He plans to showcase the launch of Woori Investment & Securities and the acquisitions of Tongyang Life Insurance and ABL Life Insurance, which are expected to strengthen Woori Financial's position as a comprehensive financial group and improve long-term earnings stability.

The chairman will also reaffirm the group's commitment to shareholder returns, citing its introduction of tax-exempt dividends — a first among Korean financial holding companies — and its pledge to maintain a consistent shareholder return policy.

"Japan is a market with strong interest in corporate value enhancement and shareholder returns, while Taiwan offers abundant liquidity fueled by the AI and semiconductor boom," a Woori Financial official said. "The visit is aimed at broadening our investor base and attracting new long-term investors."

The group said it plans to continue expanding management-led investor relations activities to strengthen communication with domestic and overseas investors and enhance market confidence.