Woori Financial Group said Sunday it will expand funding for its "Future Shared Growth Project" by 10 trillion won ($6.5 billion), stepping up support for strategic industries, small businesses and financially vulnerable borrowers.

Of the additional funding, 9.4 trillion won will be allocated to productive financing over the next two years, including 5.7 trillion won this year and 3.7 trillion won in 2027. The funds will be used to support strategic industries, exporters and regional economies, increasing capital flows to the real economy.

The group will also commit an additional 600 billion won to inclusive finance, expanding policy loans for low-income households. Combined with midrate loans, support for small businesses and the cancellation of 280 billion won of long-overdue debt, Woori aims to raise its inclusive finance support this year to 3.5 trillion won from its original target of 1.2 trillion won.

Woori said its affiliates have broadened support through a range of financial products. Woori Bank's 7 percent interest-rate cap on unsecured personal loans has lowered borrowing costs for about 46,000 customers, while its Woori WON Dream emergency living expense loan has provided financing to roughly 3,000 borrowers using an alternative credit-scoring model.

Woori Savings Bank has also expanded policy-backed midrate lending and debt-relief programs for financially vulnerable customers.

"The expanded targets reflect the group's commitment to supporting the real economy and vulnerable groups," Chairman Yim Jong-yong said.

"Each affiliate should continue developing financial products that customers can directly benefit from," he added.